2025 Fantasy Preview: Tanner Scott

Outlook: Proving his 2023 was no fluke, Scott firmly established himself as one of the game’s best relievers last season, though it came with a caveat. Scott, who walked 14% of the batters he faced over his first six seasons, was truly dominant in delivering an 8% walk rate and a 34% strikeout rate over 78 innings for the Marlins in 2023. Last year, he produced a lower ERA, but his walk rate went back up to 12%, while his strikeout rate fell to 29%. Fortunately, Scott has some of the game’s best exit velocity numbers, with both his 95-99 mph fastball and slider producing mostly weak contact. Scott signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason and could work in tandem with Kirby Yates at the end of games. He’s the best bet to lead the team in saves, and he’s likely to offer significant mixed-league value. Still, the Yates addition means he shouldn’t be viewed as a top-10 RP on draft day.