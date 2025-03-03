2025 Fantasy Preview: Yainer Diaz

Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.
|Yainer Diaz
|HOU - C
|Bats: R
|Age: 26
|Mixed 5x5: $5 | AL 5x5: $16
|2024: C:102 1B:11
|Mixed 2026: $6 | 2027: $6
|Outlook: On the heels of a 23-homer breakthrough campaign back in 2023, Diaz traded some of his explosive pop for a few points in batting average, which fantasy managers will certainly accept since it’s helped him become a key component of Houston’s fearsome middle-of-the-order mix. The 26-year-old has established himself as a top-five caliber fantasy backstop until further notice as his combination of near-elite batting average and 20-homer power is rare in the modern era. He’ll be an early-round pick in all fantasy formats this spring as an upper-echelon four-category contributor at a position group that isn’t overflowing with them.
Mentions