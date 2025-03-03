 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Yainer Diaz

  
Published March 3, 2025 03:14 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Yainer DiazHOU - C
Bats: RAge: 26Mixed 5x5: $5 | AL 5x5: $16
2024: C:102 1B:11Mixed 2026: $6 | 2027: $6
Outlook: On the heels of a 23-homer breakthrough campaign back in 2023, Diaz traded some of his explosive pop for a few points in batting average, which fantasy managers will certainly accept since it’s helped him become a key component of Houston’s fearsome middle-of-the-order mix. The 26-year-old has established himself as a top-five caliber fantasy backstop until further notice as his combination of near-elite batting average and 20-homer power is rare in the modern era. He’ll be an early-round pick in all fantasy formats this spring as an upper-echelon four-category contributor at a position group that isn’t overflowing with them.
YainerDiaz.jpg

