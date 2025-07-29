2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyreek Hill

2025 Miami Dolphins Fantasy Preview: Make or break for Tua Tagovailoa Tua Tagovailoa has been absurdly efficient when healthy, but he needs to stay on the field for his 2025 campaign. If he does, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are poised for rebound seasons.

Tyreek Hill 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Injuries tanked Hill’s efficiency last season, limiting him to three 100-yard games.



Wrist surgery complete; Hill expected to be healthy for Week 1.



Still elite at separating — logical bounce-back candidate for 2025.

Tyreek Hill WR - Miami Dolphins Age: 31 HT: 5-10 WT: 191 Bye:12

2024: Last season was a disaster for Hill by almost any measure. Both his yards per route and after-the-catch production dropped off dramatically as he struggled with a wrist injury that required multiple procedures in the offseason. Hill went from one of the NFL’s most efficient wideouts to 42nd in yards per route, behind players like Quentin Johnston and Darnell Mooney. Hill managed just three games with more than 100 receiving yards in 2024 after posting nine 100-yard games in 2023.

What’s changed: Hill underwent wrist surgery in May and should be ready for Week 1. The Dolphins dealt Jonnu Smith to the Steelers and acquired TE Darren Waller from the Giants.

2025 Outlook: Hill by all accounts is back to full health ahead of his age-31 season. Though his production fell off dramatically in 2024, he still ranked eighth among wideouts in ESPN’s open score, which measures a pass catchers’ ability to separate from defenders, and did not appear any slower than he has been during his hyper-productive NFL career. Smith’s departure from Miami could be a big factor for Hill and Jaylen Waddle. By season’s end in 2024, Smith was functionally Miami’s No. 1 target. Tua Tagovailoa recently said that his relationship with Hill is a “work in progress” after the wideout’s comments following the 2024 season, but assuming a return to health for both parties, Hill profiles as a nice bounce back candidate this year.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 MIA 17 119 170 1710 14.4 100.6 7 8 341 282 222 2023 MIA 16 119 171 1799 15.1 112.4 13 13 376 317 257 2024 MIA 17 81 123 959 11.8 56.4 6 6 218 178 137 PROJ. 2025 MIA 17 78 146 952 12.2 56 8 8 226 187 148

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

