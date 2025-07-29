2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- Injuries tanked Hill’s efficiency last season, limiting him to three 100-yard games.
- Wrist surgery complete; Hill expected to be healthy for Week 1.
- Still elite at separating — logical bounce-back candidate for 2025.
|Tyreek Hill
|WR - Miami Dolphins
|Age: 31
|HT: 5-10
|WT: 191
|Bye:12
2024: Last season was a disaster for Hill by almost any measure. Both his yards per route and after-the-catch production dropped off dramatically as he struggled with a wrist injury that required multiple procedures in the offseason. Hill went from one of the NFL’s most efficient wideouts to 42nd in yards per route, behind players like Quentin Johnston and Darnell Mooney. Hill managed just three games with more than 100 receiving yards in 2024 after posting nine 100-yard games in 2023.
What’s changed: Hill underwent wrist surgery in May and should be ready for Week 1. The Dolphins dealt Jonnu Smith to the Steelers and acquired TE Darren Waller from the Giants.
2025 Outlook: Hill by all accounts is back to full health ahead of his age-31 season. Though his production fell off dramatically in 2024, he still ranked eighth among wideouts in ESPN’s open score, which measures a pass catchers’ ability to separate from defenders, and did not appear any slower than he has been during his hyper-productive NFL career. Smith’s departure from Miami could be a big factor for Hill and Jaylen Waddle. By season’s end in 2024, Smith was functionally Miami’s No. 1 target. Tua Tagovailoa recently said that his relationship with Hill is a “work in progress” after the wideout’s comments following the 2024 season, but assuming a return to health for both parties, Hill profiles as a nice bounce back candidate this year.
|Year
|Team
|G
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|MIA
|17
|119
|170
|1710
|14.4
|100.6
|7
|8
|341
|282
|222
|2023
|MIA
|16
|119
|171
|1799
|15.1
|112.4
|13
|13
|376
|317
|257
|2024
|MIA
|17
|81
|123
|959
|11.8
|56.4
|6
|6
|218
|178
|137
|PROJ. 2025
|MIA
|17
|78
|146
|952
|12.2
|56
|8
|8
|226
|187
|148
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group