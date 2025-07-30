2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyler Warren

Tyler Warren 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Colts tight ends were fantasy dead zone last season, but drafting Warren changes that.

Warren’s versatility and YAC skills fit perfectly in Shane Steichen ’s scheme.

’s scheme. Volume alone gives Warren fringe TE1 value as a rookie.

Tyler Warren TE, Indianapolis Colts Bye:11 Age: 23 HT: 6-5 WT: 256

2024: Last season, Colts tight ends ranked in the bottom-five in targets (75), receptions (39), receiving yards (467), and total PPR points (97.7). Since 2020, Colts tight ends have combined to rank 24th in total fantasy points. It truly could not have gotten any worse for the position, which they hope will soon become a thing of the past with Tyler Warren now in town.

What’s Changed: The Colts may have finally solved their tight end problems with the addition of Warren, who broke out for 104-1,233-8 in his final season at Penn State. Warren can line up anywhere in the formation in Shane Steichen’s offense, and could also see a small portion of snaps out of the backfield. He’s an explosive athlete who averaged 6.9 yards after catch in his final two seasons, which the Colts hope will improve a position that has been among the most underwhelming in the league as of late.

2025 Outlook: Expect the Colts to funnel targets to Warren in an offense that could prioritize the short and intermediate parts of the field with Daniel Jones/Anthony Richardson under center, setting up the potential for an elite PPR scheme. There’s a lot of question marks to be answered here, but the raw volume alone should put Warren in fringe TE1/TE2 territory.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR PROJ. 2025 IND 17 50 72 503 10 29.6 3 3 121 95 70

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs