Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
A.J. Brown fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 14, 2025 09:32 PM
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

A.J. Brown 2025 Fantasy Preview

A.J. BrownWR - Philadelphia EaglesBye:9
Age: 28HT: 6-1WT: 226

2024: Brown missed three games with a hamstring issue early in the season and got Week 18 off as the Eagles prepared for the playoffs, limiting him to 13 appearances in his third season in Philly. Despite being a mainstay of the injury report, his per-game and per-rotue numbers were as stellar as ever. He had a 17-game pace of over 1,400 yards and ranked second in the league in yards per route run during the regular season at 2.99. Passing volume and injuries prevented Brown from posting elite fantasy numbers, but he was still the superstar fantasy managers have come to know and love.

What’s changed: The Eagles lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in the offseason, but he was largely running his version of the Philadelphia offense mandated by the presence of Jalen Hurts and a history-chasing Saquon Barkley. Their biggest change for 2025 could be an uptick in passing volume. Defensive performances aren’t nearly as stable year to year and Philly gave up the second-fewest points in the league in 2024. The defense should remain among the best in the league, but sustaining their 2024 level of dominance is almost impossible.

2025 Outlook: The Eagles got top-five performances by EPA per play from both their defense and their ground game in 2024. In turn, they threw 25.7 pass attempts per game, the lowest mark in the league. They aren’t going to be a pass-first team in 2025, but any regression on defense or in the run game will create more volume for Brown. As a hyper-talented wideout still on the right side of 30 years old, that’s a profile worth betting on.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 PHI 17 88 145 1496 17 88 11 11 300 256 212
2023 PHI 17 106 158 1456 13.7 85.6 7 7 290 237 184
2024 PHI 13 67 97 1079 16.1 83 7 7 217 183 150
PROJ. 2025 PHI 17 88 136 1137 13 66.9 8 8 248 205 161

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

