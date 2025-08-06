Christian McCaffrey fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic - Texas v Ohio State
Texas takes top spot in USA Today preseason coaches poll, leading nine SEC teams
Minnesota Lynx v Dallas Wings
Maddy Siegrist returns from knee injury, set to play for Wings against New York
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
Orioles to pay nearly $8.5 million as part of five deals ahead of the trade deadline

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_rareviewv2_250805.jpg
Team RRL ‘make huge statement’ at Road America
nbc_cfb_big10_uclafosterintv_250805.jpg
Foster ‘looking forward’ to Iamaleava coming home
nbc_cfb_big10_msusmithintv_250805.jpg
Smith: ‘We want to be a place of development’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic - Texas v Ohio State
Texas takes top spot in USA Today preseason coaches poll, leading nine SEC teams
Minnesota Lynx v Dallas Wings
Maddy Siegrist returns from knee injury, set to play for Wings against New York
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
Orioles to pay nearly $8.5 million as part of five deals ahead of the trade deadline

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_rareviewv2_250805.jpg
Team RRL ‘make huge statement’ at Road America
nbc_cfb_big10_uclafosterintv_250805.jpg
Foster ‘looking forward’ to Iamaleava coming home
nbc_cfb_big10_msusmithintv_250805.jpg
Smith: ‘We want to be a place of development’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian McCaffrey fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 5, 2025 08:14 PM
Brock Purdy
2025 San Francisco 49ers Fantasy Preview: A shifting skill position landscape?
Breaking down the 2025 49ers from every angle, including the passing game, backfield, and win total.

Christian McCaffrey 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Injuries limited CMC in 2024, but efficiency metrics remained elite.
  • Fully healthy going into camp, no signs of scaled-back usage yet.
  • Age adds risk, but RB1 overall upside still firmly in play for CMC.

Christian McCaffreyRB - San Francisco 49ersBye:14
Age: 29HT: 5-11WT: 210

2024: For the first time as a 49er, CMC couldn’t stay healthy last season. Twin achilles issues delayed his debut until Week 10 before a knee injury ended his season for good in Week 14. He struggled in between, barely cracking 4.0 yards per carry and catching “just” 15 passes in four games. The computers still liked his performance. His 52.6 “rushing success rate” would have bettered Saquon Barkley’s, while his 1.60 yards per route run ranked eighth amongst running backs.

What’s changed: Healthy since early in the offseason, McCaffrey predictably earned raves for his spring work. Coach Kyle Shanahan declared his back “as healthy as can be.” Coaches have a way of protesting too much in situations like these, but any 2025 injury concerns lay in the future.

2025 Outlook: There has been no talk of limiting CMC’s workloads. Jordan Mason has been traded, and holdover No. 2 Isaac Guerendo has injury question marks of his own. CMC is 29 with self-evident risk, but few players possess the upside to finish as the RB1 overall. That remains within McCaffrey’s range of outcomes.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 SF 17 244 1139 4.7 67 8 85 108 741 5 13 356 314 271
2023 SF 16 272 1459 5.4 91.2 14 67 83 564 7 21 391 358 324
2024 SF 4 50 202 4 50.5 0 15 19 146 0 0 48 40 33
PROJ.2025 SF 17 224 1012 4.5 59.5 10 54 72 497 5 15 294 267 240

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Christian McCaffre Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers Primary Logo San Francisco 49ers