Christian McCaffrey fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Christian McCaffrey 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Injuries limited CMC in 2024, but efficiency metrics remained elite.

Fully healthy going into camp, no signs of scaled-back usage yet.

Age adds risk, but RB1 overall upside still firmly in play for CMC.

Christian McCaffrey RB - San Francisco 49ers Bye:14 Age: 29 HT: 5-11 WT: 210

2024: For the first time as a 49er, CMC couldn’t stay healthy last season. Twin achilles issues delayed his debut until Week 10 before a knee injury ended his season for good in Week 14. He struggled in between, barely cracking 4.0 yards per carry and catching “just” 15 passes in four games. The computers still liked his performance. His 52.6 “rushing success rate” would have bettered Saquon Barkley’s, while his 1.60 yards per route run ranked eighth amongst running backs.

What’s changed: Healthy since early in the offseason, McCaffrey predictably earned raves for his spring work. Coach Kyle Shanahan declared his back “as healthy as can be.” Coaches have a way of protesting too much in situations like these, but any 2025 injury concerns lay in the future.

2025 Outlook: There has been no talk of limiting CMC’s workloads. Jordan Mason has been traded, and holdover No. 2 Isaac Guerendo has injury question marks of his own. CMC is 29 with self-evident risk, but few players possess the upside to finish as the RB1 overall. That remains within McCaffrey’s range of outcomes.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 SF 17 244 1139 4.7 67 8 85 108 741 5 13 356 314 271 2023 SF 16 272 1459 5.4 91.2 14 67 83 564 7 21 391 358 324 2024 SF 4 50 202 4 50.5 0 15 19 146 0 0 48 40 33 PROJ.2025 SF 17 224 1012 4.5 59.5 10 54 72 497 5 15 294 267 240

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs