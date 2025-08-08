George Pickens fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette
Matthew Golden fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Final Day
Canadian teen Victoria Mboko completes dream run in Montreal with first WTA Tour title
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
Ke’Bryan Hayes returns to Pittsburgh after being traded to the playoff-chasing Reds

Top Clips

nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
nbc_golf_fedexstjuderd1hls_250807.jpg
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250807.jpg
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette
Matthew Golden fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Final Day
Canadian teen Victoria Mboko completes dream run in Montreal with first WTA Tour title
Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs
Ke’Bryan Hayes returns to Pittsburgh after being traded to the playoff-chasing Reds

Top Clips

nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
nbc_golf_fedexstjuderd1hls_250807.jpg
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250807.jpg
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

George Pickens fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 7, 2025 10:11 PM
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
2025 Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Preview: Will Dak Prescott’s return fix everything?
Breaking down the 2025 Cowboys from every angle, including the passing game, backfield, and win total.

George Pickens 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Pickens improved target and air yards last year share despite Arthur Smith’s offense.
  • Traded this offseason to Dallas, where he’ll be a true and much-needed WR2 behind Lamb.
  • Efficient and explosive, Pickens should thrive in high-volume Cowboys passing attack.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

George PickensWR - Dallas CowboysBye:10
Age: 24HT: 6-3WT: 200

2024: The Steelers moved on from Matt Canada in favor of fantasy football’s public enemy No. 1 Arthur Smith ahead of the 2024 season. As expected, the team’s passing volume dipped, but Pickens made up for it by upping his share of the pie. He finished 13th in target share (24.4 percent) and fifth in air yards share (45.6 percent), both of which were substantial improvements over his 2023 campaign. Pickens missed three games with a hamstring issue. His weekly yardage total fell by three yards, though that was counterbalanced by an increase of .5 receptions.

What’s changed: Pickens may not be a true No. 1, but he could be one of the league’s best WR2s. In desperate need of exactly that, the Cowboys went out and acquired Pickens for a third-round pick. Pickens won’t threaten to overtake CeeDee Lamb in the pecking order for targets. Instead, he is set to fill out a receiver room that hasn’t had a second viable option since Amari Cooper in 2021.

2025 Outlook: Just because Pickens is parked behind Lamb doesn’t mean he’ll be starved for opportunities. The Cowboys have invested heavily in their passing game and Dak Prescott led the NFL in completions in his last healthy season. Pickens is coming off back-to-back campaigns with over two yards per route and has no competition for looks beyond Lamb. He should have no issues getting back to his 1,100-yard mark from 2023 in his first season as a Cowboy.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 PIT 17 52 84 801 15.4 47.1 4 5 167 141 115
2023 PIT 17 63 106 1140 18.1 67.1 5 5 209 177 146
2024 PIT 14 59 103 900 15.3 64.3 3 3 164 135 105
PROJ. 2025 DAL 17 74 120 942 12.8 55.4 8 8 216 180 143

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
George Pickens HS.jpg George Pickens Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo Dallas Cowboys