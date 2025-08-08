George Pickens fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

George Pickens 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Pickens improved target and air yards last year share despite Arthur Smith ’s offense.

’s offense. Traded this offseason to Dallas, where he’ll be a true and much-needed WR2 behind Lamb.

Efficient and explosive, Pickens should thrive in high-volume Cowboys passing attack.



George Pickens WR - Dallas Cowboys Bye:10 Age: 24 HT: 6-3 WT: 200

2024: The Steelers moved on from Matt Canada in favor of fantasy football’s public enemy No. 1 Arthur Smith ahead of the 2024 season. As expected, the team’s passing volume dipped, but Pickens made up for it by upping his share of the pie. He finished 13th in target share (24.4 percent) and fifth in air yards share (45.6 percent), both of which were substantial improvements over his 2023 campaign. Pickens missed three games with a hamstring issue. His weekly yardage total fell by three yards, though that was counterbalanced by an increase of .5 receptions.

What’s changed: Pickens may not be a true No. 1, but he could be one of the league’s best WR2s. In desperate need of exactly that, the Cowboys went out and acquired Pickens for a third-round pick. Pickens won’t threaten to overtake CeeDee Lamb in the pecking order for targets. Instead, he is set to fill out a receiver room that hasn’t had a second viable option since Amari Cooper in 2021.

2025 Outlook: Just because Pickens is parked behind Lamb doesn’t mean he’ll be starved for opportunities. The Cowboys have invested heavily in their passing game and Dak Prescott led the NFL in completions in his last healthy season. Pickens is coming off back-to-back campaigns with over two yards per route and has no competition for looks beyond Lamb. He should have no issues getting back to his 1,100-yard mark from 2023 in his first season as a Cowboy.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 PIT 17 52 84 801 15.4 47.1 4 5 167 141 115 2023 PIT 17 63 106 1140 18.1 67.1 5 5 209 177 146 2024 PIT 14 59 103 900 15.3 64.3 3 3 164 135 105 PROJ. 2025 DAL 17 74 120 942 12.8 55.4 8 8 216 180 143

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

