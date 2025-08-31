 Skip navigation
Jerry Jeudy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 30, 2025 08:52 PM
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Jerry Jeudy 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Jeudy in 2024 blew away career highs in almost every receiving category, finishing his fourth NFL season with 90 grabs for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns, the best-ever season for a Cleveland wideout. Only six receivers had more targets than Jeudy and nine had more receptions. His 54 percent receiving success rate was a career best. Jeudy’s target commanding was far from elite, as he saw a target on just 20 percent of his pass routes. Even so, he got there with the force of sheer target volume.

What’s changed: The Browns signed Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in free agency, and selected Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also signed Diontate Johnson to a one-year deal.

Outlook: Jeudy enters the 2025 season as the clear No. 1 wideout in what should be a pass-first Cleveland offense. He has reportedly shown a connection with both Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in offseason practices. Jeudy should be solid for fantasy purposes based solely on volume of opportunity.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 DEN 15 67 100 972 14.5 64.8 6 6 204 171 137
2023 DEN 16 54 87 758 14 47.4 2 2 142 115 88
2024 CLE 17 90 145 1229 13.7 72.3 4 4 241 196 151
PROJ. 2025 CLE 17 80 126 1143 14.4 67.2 5 5 226 186 146

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

