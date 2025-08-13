 Skip navigation
Josh Jacobs fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 12, 2025 09:09 PM
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Josh Jacobs 2025 Fantasy Preview

Josh JacobsRB - Green Bay PackersBye:5
Age: 27HT: 5-10WT: 223

2024: Overshadowed by Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in a loaded running back free agent class, Jacobs bounced all the way back from his down 2023 in his new home. His 1,329 yards rushing were the sixth-most in the league and second-most of his underrated career. Although his 36 receptions were a good-not-great total for a running back, Jacobs paired them with 16 total touchdowns and solid efficiency marks.

What’s changed: Jacobs’ backups remain amongst the weakest in the league, though 2024 third-rounder MarShawn Lloyd is now healthy as he seeks a do-over on his lost rookie campaign. In theory, Lloyd could eventually earn more than mere breather touches. Emanuel Wilson remains the favorite for No. 2 duties.

2025 Outlook: Jacobs’ snap percentage was way down last season, but it won’t fall further in 2025. He’s the clear lead back in a run-friendly system, and will not lack for touchdown opportunities. An “eat your vegetables” RB1 in 2024, Jacobs remains so for 2025.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 LV 17 340 1653 4.9 97.2 12 53 64 400 0 12 328 302 275
2023 LV 13 233 805 3.5 61.9 6 37 54 296 0 6 181 163 144
2024 GB 17 301 1329 4.4 78.2 15 36 43 342 1 16 293 275 257
PROJ.2025 GB 17 263 1263 4.8 74.3 10 38 47 294 2 13 270 251 232

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

