Khalil Shakir fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 5, 2025 08:34 PM
NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
2025 Buffalo Bills Fantasy Preview: More of the same Josh Allen offensive power
The Bills’ passing game leaves open a lot of receiving opportunity while the run game returns the same fantasy hierarchy.

Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Shakir quietly dominated zone coverage as Allen’s most reliable 2024 target.
  • Signed long-term; enters 2025 as Buffalo’s clear No. 1 receiver.
  • Expanded role could make him a top PPR value this season.

Khalil ShakirWR - Buffalo BillsBye:7
Age: 25HT: 6-0WT: 190

2024: Shakir was a zone coverage dominator in 2024, going for 821 yards and four touchdowns on 76 receptions over 15 games. He profiled as Josh Allen’s go-to guy, especially against zone coverage. Shakir in 2024 somehow posted a higher yards per route run against zone looks than A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Terry McLaurin, and Drake London, among others. He had nearly 25 percent of Buffalo’s receiving yards against zone coverage, a solid if unspectacular rate.

What’s changed: Shakir signed a four-year contract extension with Buffalo this offseason. The Bills also signed WR Josh Palmer in free agency.

2025 Outlook: Shakir enters the 2025 season as Buffalo’s unquestioned No. 1 wideout and could be one of the best receiver values on the draft board. If his route participation rate increases -- and it should, considering the team’s offseason commitment to him -- Shakir could be among the more consistent PPR producers with Allen looking his way in high leverage situations.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 BUF 14 10 20 161 16.1 11.5 1 1 34 29 24
2023 BUF 17 39 45 611 15.7 35.9 2 2 113 94 74
2024 BUF 15 76 100 821 10.8 54.7 4 4 183 145 107
PROJ. 2025 BUF 17 78 107 833 10.7 49 6 6 196 157 118

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

