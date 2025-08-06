Khalil Shakir fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- Shakir quietly dominated zone coverage as Allen’s most reliable 2024 target.
- Signed long-term; enters 2025 as Buffalo’s clear No. 1 receiver.
- Expanded role could make him a top PPR value this season.
|Khalil Shakir
|WR - Buffalo Bills
|Bye:7
|Age: 25
|HT: 6-0
|WT: 190
2024: Shakir was a zone coverage dominator in 2024, going for 821 yards and four touchdowns on 76 receptions over 15 games. He profiled as Josh Allen’s go-to guy, especially against zone coverage. Shakir in 2024 somehow posted a higher yards per route run against zone looks than A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Terry McLaurin, and Drake London, among others. He had nearly 25 percent of Buffalo’s receiving yards against zone coverage, a solid if unspectacular rate.
What’s changed: Shakir signed a four-year contract extension with Buffalo this offseason. The Bills also signed WR Josh Palmer in free agency.
2025 Outlook: Shakir enters the 2025 season as Buffalo’s unquestioned No. 1 wideout and could be one of the best receiver values on the draft board. If his route participation rate increases -- and it should, considering the team’s offseason commitment to him -- Shakir could be among the more consistent PPR producers with Allen looking his way in high leverage situations.
|Year
|Team
|G
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|BUF
|14
|10
|20
|161
|16.1
|11.5
|1
|1
|34
|29
|24
|2023
|BUF
|17
|39
|45
|611
|15.7
|35.9
|2
|2
|113
|94
|74
|2024
|BUF
|15
|76
|100
|821
|10.8
|54.7
|4
|4
|183
|145
|107
|PROJ. 2025
|BUF
|17
|78
|107
|833
|10.7
|49
|6
|6
|196
|157
|118
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
