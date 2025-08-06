Khalil Shakir fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

2025 Buffalo Bills Fantasy Preview: More of the same Josh Allen offensive power The Bills’ passing game leaves open a lot of receiving opportunity while the run game returns the same fantasy hierarchy.

Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Shakir quietly dominated zone coverage as Allen’s most reliable 2024 target.

Signed long-term; enters 2025 as Buffalo’s clear No. 1 receiver.

Expanded role could make him a top PPR value this season.

Khalil Shakir WR - Buffalo Bills Bye:7 Age: 25 HT: 6-0 WT: 190

2024: Shakir was a zone coverage dominator in 2024, going for 821 yards and four touchdowns on 76 receptions over 15 games. He profiled as Josh Allen’s go-to guy, especially against zone coverage. Shakir in 2024 somehow posted a higher yards per route run against zone looks than A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Terry McLaurin, and Drake London, among others. He had nearly 25 percent of Buffalo’s receiving yards against zone coverage, a solid if unspectacular rate.

What’s changed: Shakir signed a four-year contract extension with Buffalo this offseason. The Bills also signed WR Josh Palmer in free agency.

2025 Outlook: Shakir enters the 2025 season as Buffalo’s unquestioned No. 1 wideout and could be one of the best receiver values on the draft board. If his route participation rate increases -- and it should, considering the team’s offseason commitment to him -- Shakir could be among the more consistent PPR producers with Allen looking his way in high leverage situations.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 BUF 14 10 20 161 16.1 11.5 1 1 34 29 24 2023 BUF 17 39 45 611 15.7 35.9 2 2 113 94 74 2024 BUF 15 76 100 821 10.8 54.7 4 4 183 145 107 PROJ. 2025 BUF 17 78 107 833 10.7 49 6 6 196 157 118

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

