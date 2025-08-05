Kyren Williams fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Kyren Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- Williams finished as RB9 last year, matching his ADP, despite efficiency decline.
- Rams drafted Jarquez Hunter, but Williams’ role remains secure for 2025.
- Trusted lead back in stable offense, Williams is a safe back-end RB1 option.
|Kyren Williams
|RB - Los Angeles Rams
|Bye:8
|Age: 24
|HT: 5-9
|WT: 202
2024: An ADP lightning rod, Williams shook off summer questions about his role — who here remembers the “Kyren Williams, returner” narrative? — and workload to again finish as an RB1, this time the RB9 overall. Although that was a far cry from the previous year’s RB2 finish, it was right in line with his RB8 ADP.
What’s changed: Williams was less efficient last season, clocking 30th in RB success rate at 50.9. He also averaged … 0.00 rush yards over expected. That dead average mark came after he finished seventh the year prior. Williams’ offseason was nevertheless marked by extension talks. The Rams seem in no hurry to replace Williams despite using a fourth-round pick on a similar talent, Jarquez Hunter.
2025 Outlook: Hunter might eventually take Williams’ place, but it won’t be in 2025. The rookie has to first beat out Blake Corum for No. 2 duties. A trusted deputy in a consistent offense, the newly-extended Williams again makes sense as a back-end RB1.
|Year
|Team
|G
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|LA
|10
|35
|139
|4
|13.9
|0
|9
|12
|76
|0
|0
|31
|26
|22
|2023
|LA
|12
|228
|1144
|5
|95.3
|12
|32
|48
|206
|3
|15
|255
|239
|223
|2024
|LA
|16
|316
|1299
|4.1
|81.2
|14
|34
|40
|182
|2
|16
|272
|255
|238
|PROJ.2025
|LA
|17
|298
|1112
|3.7
|65.4
|11
|36
|49
|194
|2
|13
|246
|228
|210
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
