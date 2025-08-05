Kyren Williams fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

2025 Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Preview: Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams again primed for elite seasons The Rams feature two elite fantasy studs in Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, and added Davante Adams to bolster a receiving corps that could lead to tremendous fantasy production in 2025.

Kyren Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Williams finished as RB9 last year, matching his ADP, despite efficiency decline.

Rams drafted Jarquez Hunter , but Williams’ role remains secure for 2025.

, but Williams’ role remains secure for 2025. Trusted lead back in stable offense, Williams is a safe back-end RB1 option.

Kyren Williams RB - Los Angeles Rams Bye:8 Age: 24 HT: 5-9 WT: 202

2024: An ADP lightning rod, Williams shook off summer questions about his role — who here remembers the “Kyren Williams, returner” narrative? — and workload to again finish as an RB1, this time the RB9 overall. Although that was a far cry from the previous year’s RB2 finish, it was right in line with his RB8 ADP.

What’s changed: Williams was less efficient last season, clocking 30th in RB success rate at 50.9. He also averaged … 0.00 rush yards over expected. That dead average mark came after he finished seventh the year prior. Williams’ offseason was nevertheless marked by extension talks. The Rams seem in no hurry to replace Williams despite using a fourth-round pick on a similar talent, Jarquez Hunter.

2025 Outlook: Hunter might eventually take Williams’ place, but it won’t be in 2025. The rookie has to first beat out Blake Corum for No. 2 duties. A trusted deputy in a consistent offense, the newly-extended Williams again makes sense as a back-end RB1.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 LA 10 35 139 4 13.9 0 9 12 76 0 0 31 26 22 2023 LA 12 228 1144 5 95.3 12 32 48 206 3 15 255 239 223 2024 LA 16 316 1299 4.1 81.2 14 34 40 182 2 16 272 255 238 PROJ.2025 LA 17 298 1112 3.7 65.4 11 36 49 194 2 13 246 228 210

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

