Career Highlights: Aaron Rodgers is a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, a Super Bowl champion, and one of the NFL’s all-time elite quarterbacks. A 17-year NFL veteran with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers is a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro (including 2021), and was named Second-Team All-Pro once. Other accolades include four-time NFL passer-rating leader (including 2021), two-time passing touchdowns leader, and the 2020 completion percentage leader. The 2011 Associated Press Athlete of the Year, Rodgers holds more than 30 NFL records including all-time career leader in passer rating, most consecutive seasons with a passer rating over 100, best touchdown to interception ratio, 402 consecutive passes without an interception, and many more. He also holds numerous Packers records including passing yards in a season, most touchdown passes and total touchdowns in a season, and highest season completion percentage. Rodgers led the Packers to the 2011 Super Bowl title over Pittsburgh and was the Super Bowl MVP after an impressive 15-1 regular season. He threw for 4,643 yards and 45 touchdowns with just six interceptions, good for a quarterback rating of 122.5 (the single best passer rating in NFL history).

