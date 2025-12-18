 Skip navigation
Adam Thielen

NFL Pro Bowl WR: Carolina Panthers

Career Highlights: A two-time Pro Bowler, wide receiver Adam Thielen is starting his ninth season with the Minnesota Vikings. Injuries cost Thielen a few games last season, after a career year in 2020 with 14 receiving touchdowns. Undrafted out of Minnesota State University in 2013, Thielen worked his way up from the Vikings practice squad to leading the team in receptions from 2016 to 2018. During the 2018 season, Thielen became the first player in NFL history to record eight consecutive games with 100-plus receiving yards to start a season. He proceeded to record 113 receptions (third most in Vikings history) for 1,373 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. In 2017, he was instrumental in helping the Vikings to a 13-3 record and the NFC Championship Game. With his 1,276 receiving yards and 91 receptions, he became the first Viking to surpass the 1,000-yard mark since 2009. For his efforts, Thielen was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team. A relative unknown after his first two seasons, Thielen became the unsung hero of the Vikings in 2016 leading the team with 967 receiving yards, while also adding 69 catches and five touchdowns.

