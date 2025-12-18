Career Highlights: Former major league second baseman Chase Utley enjoyed an impressive 16-year major league career primarily with the Philadelphia Phillies (2003-15), and then with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015-18). A six-time All-Star known for his strong leadership skills, Utley ended the 2008 regular season with 33 home runs, 104 RBI and a team-high 177 hits, and helped lead the Phillies to a World Series title, the franchise’s first since 1980. A four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, Utley had seven career World Series home runs, the most by a second baseman. He also shares the record of five home runs in a single World Series, and holds the major league record for the most stolen bases in a season without being caught at 23, which he set in 2009. The Phillies got back to the World Series in 2009 and Utley drew a two-out walk in Game 1, setting a record for reaching base in consecutive postseason games with 26. He proceeded to hit two home runs in his next two at bats. Utley finished his career playing in 1,937 games with a .275 batting average, 1,885 hits, 1,025 RBI, and 259 home runs.

< Back to Celebrities