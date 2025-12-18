Chase Utley

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Utley.jpg Download

Chase Utley

Former MLB All-Star

Career Highlights: Former major league second baseman Chase Utley enjoyed an impressive 16-year major league career primarily with the Philadelphia Phillies (2003-15), and then with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015-18). A six-time All-Star known for his strong leadership skills, Utley ended the 2008 regular season with 33 home runs, 104 RBI and a team-high 177 hits, and helped lead the Phillies to a World Series title, the franchise’s first since 1980. A four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, Utley had seven career World Series home runs, the most by a second baseman. He also shares the record of five home runs in a single World Series, and holds the major league record for the most stolen bases in a season without being caught at 23, which he set in 2009. The Phillies got back to the World Series in 2009 and Utley drew a two-out walk in Game 1, setting a record for reaching base in consecutive postseason games with 26. He proceeded to hit two home runs in his next two at bats. Utley finished his career playing in 1,937 games with a .275 batting average, 1,885 hits, 1,025 RBI, and 259 home runs.

< Back to Celebrities