DCT16.jpg Download

Dell Curry

Former NBA Guard

Career Highlights: A former 16-year NBA veteran, Dell Curry is an analyst for the Charlotte Hornets broadcasts, as well as the franchise’s ambassador and special projects advisor. Curry’s name is synonymous with the Hornets where he finished as the team’s all-time leader in points and three-point field goals made, and won the 1994 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. Now best recognized as the father of two NBA players (two-time league MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Seth Curry of the Brooklyn Nets, and daughter Sydel, a former Elon volleyball player), Curry played for Utah (1987-87), Cleveland (1987-88), Charlotte (1988-98), Milwaukee (1999), and Toronto (1999-2002). He spent 10 seasons with the Hornets, mostly coming off the bench to provide instant offense with his strong three-point shooting. Curry ranks among the Hornets’ all-time leaders in points, games played, three-point field goals made and attempted, and three-point field goal percentage. He finished his career with 12,670 points, 2,617 rebounds and 1,909 assists. Also an accomplished baseball player, Curry was selected in the MLB Draft both out of high school and college at Virginia Tech, but chose a basketball career.

