Career Highlights: Touted as one of the game’s best defensive players, DeMarcus Ware enjoyed an illustrious 12-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos. Ware was a nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro, three-time Second Team All-Pro, a two-time Butkus Award honoree as a professional, and named to the NFL 2000’s All-Decade Team. With the Cowboys for nine years (2005-13), Ware was the franchise’s all-time leader in quarterback sacks (117), fumbles forced (32), and multiple-sack games (28). Ware, who recorded 10 or more sacks in seven straight seasons, and eight of his 12 career seasons, is tied for the most NFL seasons leading the league in sacks (2008 & 2010). In his three seasons in Denver (2014-16), Ware won Super Bowl 50 when the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 20-18, a game where Ware recorded five tackles and two sacks. He played in 178 career games posting 654 tackles (501 solo tackles), 138.5 quarterback sacks, 35 forced fumbles and three interceptions. At Troy University, Ware was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection and 2003 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.

