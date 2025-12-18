 Skip navigation
Derek Lowe

Former MLB All-Star Pitcher

Career Highlights: Former All-Star pitcher Derek Lowe had a strong 17-year major league career including winning a World Series Championship with Boston. A two-time All-Star, Lowe had several different roles as a starter, reliever, and with seven teams: Seattle (1997), Boston (1997-2004), Los Angeles Dodgers (2005-08), Atlanta (2009-11), Cleveland (2012), New York Yankees (2012), and Texas (2013). Throughout his career, Lowe played in 681 games with a 176-157 win-loss record and 4.03 ERA in 2,671.1 innings. He recorded 1,721 strikeouts and 86 saves. Some of his best years came with Boston, where in 2000 he was the American League saves leader. In 2002 he threw a no-hitter against Tampa Bay, posted a 21-8 record with a 2.58 ERA. That same season, Lowe was awarded the Thomas A. Yawkey Red Sox MVP honor. In the 2004 post-season, Lowe posted a 3-0 record and was the winner in the final game of all three post-season series as he helped the Red Sox to their first World Series Championship in 86 years. He also was the 2006 National League saves leader while with the Dodgers.

