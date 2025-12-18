Career Highlights: Dylan Dreyer is a co-host of third-hour of NBC’s “Today” show and serves as a weekday weather correspondent, and also correspondent on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.” Dryer also was the weather anchor of “Weekend Today” for nine years from 2012 to this past February. She has co-hosted the Sirius XM Radio show, “Off the Rails,” with co-hosts Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones, and has hosted “Earthy Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer” on Saturdays for the past three years, which followed “Journey with Dylan Dreyer,” the Telly Award-winning program that aired on NBC on Saturday mornings. Dreyer also was a part of NBC’s extensive coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics, and 2021 Summer Olympics. Prior to joining NBC in 2012, Dreyer was the weekday morning meteorologist in Boston for WHDH’s “Today in New England” since 2007. From 2005 to 2007, she was the weekend meteorologist at WJAR-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, and from 2003 to 2005 she was the weekend meteorologist at WICU-TV in Erie, Pennsylvania. Dreyer graduated from Rutgers University in 2003, and wrote a children’s book titled, “Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.”

