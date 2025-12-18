Emmitt Smith

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
smith-emmitt.jpg Download

Emmitt Smith

Hall of Fame Running Back

Career Highlights: Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is one of the all-time great running backs in NFL history amassing an NFL record 18,355 rushing yards, an NFL record 164 rushing touchdowns, four NFL rushing titles, four rushing touchdowns leader honors, three Super Bowl titles with the Dallas Cowboys and a league (1993) and Super Bowl (XXVIII) MVP award. A 15-year NFL veteran (13 with the Cowboys), Smith was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. He is the only running back to ever win a Super Bowl championship, the NFL MVP award, the NFL rushing crown, and the Super Bowl MVP award all in the same season (1993). An eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro selection, Smith spent his final two seasons with Arizona but retired as a Cowboy in 2005. Following the 2001 season, Smith became the first player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in 11 consecutive seasons and the first player with 11 1,000-yard seasons. Other NFL records include: 78 regular season 100-yard rushing games, 4,409 carries, 1,586 post-season rushing yards, 19 post-season rushing touchdowns, and seven post-season 100-yard rushing games.

< Back to Celebrities