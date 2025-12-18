Career Highlights: Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is one of the all-time great running backs in NFL history amassing an NFL record 18,355 rushing yards, an NFL record 164 rushing touchdowns, four NFL rushing titles, four rushing touchdowns leader honors, three Super Bowl titles with the Dallas Cowboys and a league (1993) and Super Bowl (XXVIII) MVP award. A 15-year NFL veteran (13 with the Cowboys), Smith was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010. He is the only running back to ever win a Super Bowl championship, the NFL MVP award, the NFL rushing crown, and the Super Bowl MVP award all in the same season (1993). An eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro selection, Smith spent his final two seasons with Arizona but retired as a Cowboy in 2005. Following the 2001 season, Smith became the first player in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in 11 consecutive seasons and the first player with 11 1,000-yard seasons. Other NFL records include: 78 regular season 100-yard rushing games, 4,409 carries, 1,586 post-season rushing yards, 19 post-season rushing touchdowns, and seven post-season 100-yard rushing games.

< Back to Celebrities