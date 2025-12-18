 Skip navigation
Scheff.jpg Download

Jason Scheff

Former Lead Singer: Chicago

Career Highlights: Singer, songwriter and bassist Jason Scheff is best known for his more than 30 years with the rock band Chicago. Scheff joined the band when singer Peter Cetera left in 1985. Scheff’s first album was “Chicago 18” and the single “Will You Still Love Me?” (he sang the lead) did very well, cementing his belonging with the band. Scheff also contributed as a bass player and composer including such songs as “What Kind of Man Would I Be?” and “If It Were You.” Scheff officially left Chicago in 2016. In 2019, he joined a trove of artists making up a super group under the “It was 50 Years Ago Today” branding. That tour saw Scheff, Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Joey Molland of Badfinger, and Denny Laine of Wings and The Moody Blues, and The Monkee’s Mickey Dolenz in celebration of the Beatles “White Album.”

Scheff joined another band of legends in 2020: “Generation Radio” with Dean Castronovo, former lead singer/drummer of Journey, Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, Steve Ferrone, drummer of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, and Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton to bring 80’s rock and classic music back to life with hits from their former bands.

