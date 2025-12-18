Career Highlights: Vocalist, guitarist, pianist, songwriter, and producer, Jay DeMarcus was a member of the country band Rascal Flatts, alongside Joe Don Rooney and Gary LeVox for 22 years. After their Farewell – Life is a Highway Tour was cancelled in 2020 they ended their career together. DeMarcus recently joined a new band: Generation Radio with Dean Castroovo, former lead singer/drummer of Journey, Jason Scheff, former lead vocalist/bass player of Chicago, Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton to bring 80’s rock and classic music back to life with hits from their former bands. DeMarcus got his musical start with the Christian music group New Harvest and later helped start the contemporary Christian music group East to West. He moved on to play with country star Chely Wright’s band, while doing his own music – which led to the formation of Rascal Flatts. Rascal Flatts sold more than 23 million albums, delivered 17 #1 singles, and was the most awarded country group of the past decade earning more than 40 acclaimed honors. In 2018, DeMarcus founded the label Red Street Records, and released his memoir, “Shotgun Angels: My Story of Broken Roads and Unshakeable Hope.”

< Back to Celebrities