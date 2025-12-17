 Skip navigation
bettis-jerome.jpg Download

Jerome Bettis

NFL Hall of Famer

Career Highlights: Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis is considered one of the greatest NFL power running backs ever. A six-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-Team All-Pro and Second-Team All-Pro honoree, the 13-year NFL veteran rushed for 13,662 career yards and retired following the Pittsburgh Steelers 2006 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks. Selected 10th overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1993 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Bettis began his successful rookie campaign rushing for 1,429 yards. His post-season honors included being named Co-Rookie of the Year, Sporting News Rookie of the Year, and the Rams MVP. Nicknamed “The Bus,” Bettis played the first three years of his career with the Rams before being traded to the Steelers where he played for 10 more illustrious seasons. A member of the 10,000 yards rushing club, Bettis was one of only eight players in history to rush for 1,000 yards for eight or more seasons. His other accolades include the 1996 Comeback Player of the Year, three-time Steelers MVP, and the 2001 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

