MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
NFL MVP Odds and Predictions: Josh Allen joins Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford as favorites
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Bills vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Week 16 Fantasy Football Playoffs Confidence Meter: Keep riding with Jacoby Brissett

Top Clips

nbc_pft_patsravens_251218.jpg
Patriots have something to prove vs. Ravens on SNF
nbc_pft_buccs_panthers_251218.jpg
Panthers, Buccaneers set for huge NFC South bout
nbc_pft_joe_burrow_leaving_251218.jpg
Burrow makes cryptic comments about Bengals future

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
joebuck.jpg Download

Joe Buck

Announcer: ESPN MNF

Career Highlights: As the former lead play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports’ NFL and MLB coverage, Joe Buck has called an astounding seven Super Bowls, 24 World Series and 26 MLB League Championship Series. In March, Buck (along with Troy Aikman) signed a multi-year deal with ESPN to be the new Monday Night Football broadcast team. An eight-time Emmy Award winner, Buck was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the winner of the 2020 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award. As the former lead voice of FOX NFL since 2002, Buck and analyst partner Troy Aikman, were the second longest-running broadcast team to call NFL games. Buck joined FOX Sports in 1994, and at 25 years old was the youngest announcer to call a full slate of network television games, and two years later became the youngest play-by-play announcer to call the World Series. Buck also was a local radio and television announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1991 to 2007. The son of the late broadcasting legend Jack Buck, they are the only father/son duo to each call the Super Bowl on network television.

