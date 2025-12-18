Career Highlights: As the former lead play-by-play announcer for FOX Sports’ NFL and MLB coverage, Joe Buck has called an astounding seven Super Bowls, 24 World Series and 26 MLB League Championship Series. In March, Buck (along with Troy Aikman) signed a multi-year deal with ESPN to be the new Monday Night Football broadcast team. An eight-time Emmy Award winner, Buck was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as the winner of the 2020 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award. As the former lead voice of FOX NFL since 2002, Buck and analyst partner Troy Aikman, were the second longest-running broadcast team to call NFL games. Buck joined FOX Sports in 1994, and at 25 years old was the youngest announcer to call a full slate of network television games, and two years later became the youngest play-by-play announcer to call the World Series. Buck also was a local radio and television announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1991 to 2007. The son of the late broadcasting legend Jack Buck, they are the only father/son duo to each call the Super Bowl on network television.

