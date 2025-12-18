 Skip navigation
Oregon Ducks
Oregon vs. James Madison a study in contrasts as high-profile Ducks host a newcomer to the playoffs
Ty Simpson
Alabama's steady Ty Simpson and Oklahoma's flashy John Mateer to meet in College Football Playoff
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M is not happy just to be here. Aggies plan to beat Miami, and win it all in their CFP debut

nbc_ffhh_rbloves_251218.jpg
Barkley has tasty fantasy matchup vs. Commanders
nbc_bte_vandyiowaV2_251218.jpg
Iowa’s defense enough to cover (5.5) against Vandy
Irvin gives 2025 Cowboys a failing grade
Irvin gives 2025 Cowboys a failing grade

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Joe Pavelski

Former NHL All-Star

Career Highlights: NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski is a 16-year NHL veteran, spending his first 13 seasons with the San Jose Sharks and the past three with the Dallas Stars. A four-time All-Star, Pavelski holds the record for most playoff goals by an American-born player with 64. As team captain of the Sharks, Pavelski led the team to their first ever Stanley Cup Finals in 2016. San Jose eventually lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Pavelski finished as the league leader in playoff goals (14) and third in points (23). Pavelski began his NHL career in 2006 scoring a goal in his first game, and seven goals and 10 points in his first 12 games. In his career, Pavelski has played in 1,168 games and posted 421 goals, 503 assists and boasts a 147 plus/minus. He won a silver medal as a member of the United States hockey team at the 2010 Winter Olympics, played on the 2014 USA Olympic Team, and was named the captain of Team USA for the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Pavelski also won the 2006 NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship with the University of Wisconsin.

