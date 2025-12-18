Career Highlights: NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski is a 16-year NHL veteran, spending his first 13 seasons with the San Jose Sharks and the past three with the Dallas Stars. A four-time All-Star, Pavelski holds the record for most playoff goals by an American-born player with 64. As team captain of the Sharks, Pavelski led the team to their first ever Stanley Cup Finals in 2016. San Jose eventually lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Pavelski finished as the league leader in playoff goals (14) and third in points (23). Pavelski began his NHL career in 2006 scoring a goal in his first game, and seven goals and 10 points in his first 12 games. In his career, Pavelski has played in 1,168 games and posted 421 goals, 503 assists and boasts a 147 plus/minus. He won a silver medal as a member of the United States hockey team at the 2010 Winter Olympics, played on the 2014 USA Olympic Team, and was named the captain of Team USA for the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Pavelski also won the 2006 NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship with the University of Wisconsin.

