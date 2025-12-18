 Skip navigation
cableguy-larry.jpg Download

Larry the Cable Guy

Actor/Comedian

Career Highlights: A stand-up comedian, actor, author, and former radio personality, Larry the Cable Guy is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee and Billboard award winner. Larry starred in the popular History Channel series “Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy,” where he explored the country and immersed himself in different lifestyles, jobs, and hobbies. The voice of the beloved Mater in the Disney animated “Cars” films, Larry’s catchphrase: “Git-R-Done!” is also the title of his best-selling book. A member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour that included Bill Engvall, Ron White, and Jeff Foxworthy, Larry also co-starred in the Tyler Perry movie “A Madea Christmas.” Larry has released seven comedy albums, of which three have been certified gold. He won Billboard’s 2005 Comedy Artist of the Year and Comedy Album of the Year, and the 2006 Billboard Top Comedy Tour Award. He has starred in three Blue Collar Comedy Tour-related movies, as well as other films including: “Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector,” “Delta Farce,” “Witless Protection,” ”Tooth Fairy 2,” and “Jingle All the Way 2.”

