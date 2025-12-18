Career Highlights: Actor Miles Teller starred in the recently released hit film “Top Gun: Maverick,” alongside Tom Cruise. Teller’s film career spans only 13 years, yet he has appeared in almost 20 films comprising all genres. After studying drama at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, Teller’s first film was the 2010 indie “Rabbit Hole” starring Nicole Kidman and Aaron Eckhart. He followed that with his breakout role in the reboot of “Footloose,” and received critical acclaim for his starring role in “The Spectacular Now.” Teller went on to star in “21 & Over,” and the Oscar-nominated film “Whiplash,” for which he was nominated for numerous honors. Teller even got superhero status starring in three films in the “Divergent” series and the “Fantastic Four.” Other film credits include “That Awkward Moment, “Two Night Stand,” “Get a Job,” and “War Dogs.” Teller has starred in films typifying hardworking men of service including the blue-collar boxer in “Bleed for This,” an Army sergeant in “Thank You for Your Service,” and a firefighter in “Only the Brave.”

