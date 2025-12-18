Career Highlights: A veteran of television hits such as “Saturday Night Live” and “The Daily Show,” Rob Riggle is a multi-talented actor, comedian, writer, producer and director, who currently co-hosts the ABC miniature golf game show series “Holey Moley.” A staple in numerous comedic films for more than 20 years, Riggle’s credits include the 2020 movie “The War With Grandpa,” 2018 hit-comedy “Night School” (alongside Kevin Hart), “12 Strong,” “Midnight Sun,” “Let’s Be Cops,” “21 Jump Street,” “22 Jump Street,” “The Hangover,” “The Other Guys,” “Talladega Nights,” “Step Brothers,” and many more. Riggle also worked alongside Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in “Dumb & Dumber To,” the sequel to the 1994 comedy classic, “Dumb & Dumber.” He served as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and as a key player on “Saturday Night Live.” A few of his numerous television roles include “Modern Family,” “The Office,” “Arrested Development,” “30 Rock,” “Son of Zorn,” and “Fresh Off the Boat.” A retired United States Marine Corps Reserve officer, Riggle was seen on the comedy skit portions of Fox NFL Sunday from 2012 to 2019, and as a stand-up comedian on various U.S. tours.

< Back to Celebrities