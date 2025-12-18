Career Highlights: An 11-time All-Star and seven-time Cy Young Award winner, Roger Clemens’ pitching records are unmatched in major league history. In an illustrious 24-year MLB career, Clemens was a two-time World Series Champion with the Yankees (1999 & 2000), a seven-time ERA leader, five-time AL strikeout leader, four-time MLB wins leader, two-time triple crown leader (wins, ERA and strikeouts), and was the 1986 American League MVP. Clemens played for Boston (1984-96), Toronto (1997-98), New York Yankees (1999-2003, 2007) and Houston (2004-06). With the Yankees in 2001, Clemens became the first pitcher to start a season 20-1, and also won his sixth Cy Young. Clemens retired in 2003, but came back to play for his hometown Houston Astros for three seasons, winning his seventh Cy Young Award (most by any pitcher) in 2004 (oldest winner at age 42). He also led the Astros to their first World Series in 2005, which they lost to the Chicago White Sox. Clemens finished his career with 354 wins, a 3.12 ERA and 4,672 strikeouts. His Roger Clemens Foundation supports children’s charities.

