Career Highlights: “The Miz” is a professional wrestler, actor and television personality who was first recognized as a participant on MTV’s reality show “The Real World: Back to New York.” With given name Michael Mizanin, he went on to participate on its spinoff “Real World/Road Rules Challenge.” Mizanin parlayed his reality television fame into a legitimate WWE career under the ring name “The Miz.” Mizanin found tag team success alongside John Morrison early in his career, he then broke out to win the “Money in the Ladder Match” in 2010. He defeated Randy Orton four months later to become WWE Champion. Mizanin has won the WWE Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship eight times, the United States Championship twice, in addition to eight tag team titles. In addition to his pro wrestling career, Mizanin has starred in numerous films and television shows on both the big and small screens including “The Campaign,” “The Marine 3: Homefront,” “The Marine 5: Battleground,” “The Marine 6: Close Quarters,” “Santa’s Little Helper,” “Fear Factor,” “Fighting with My Family,” to name a few. He has also starred in his own primetime reality show, “Miz and Mrs.,” alongside his wife Maryse and two daughters.

