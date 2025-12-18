 Skip navigation
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
NFL MVP Odds and Predictions: Josh Allen joins Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford as favorites
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Bills vs. Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Week 16 Fantasy Football Playoffs Confidence Meter: Keep riding with Jacoby Brissett

nbc_pft_patsravens_251218.jpg
Patriots have something to prove vs. Ravens on SNF
nbc_pft_buccs_panthers_251218.jpg
Panthers, Buccaneers set for huge NFC South bout
nbc_pft_joe_burrow_leaving_251218.jpg
Burrow makes cryptic comments about Bengals future

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
brown-tim.jpg Download

Tim Brown

Hall of Fame Wide Receiver

Career Highlights: One of the most prolific wide receivers in NFL history, Tim Brown was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 2015. A 17-year NFL veteran, nine-time Pro Bowler, and three-time All-Pro, Brown played for the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders (1988-2003) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2004). He ranks second all-time in NFL history with 14,934 receiving yards and third in career pass receptions with 1,094. Brown holds numerous Raiders records including receptions (1,070), receiving yards (14,734), all-purpose yards (19,431), punt returns (320), punt return yardage (3,272), receiving touchdowns (99), and is the only Raider ever to score on pass receptions, rushing, kickoff returns and punt returns. Brown also holds the Raiders franchise record with nine straight 1,000 plus yards receiving in a season (1993-2001). At Notre Dame he won the prestigious 1987 Heisman Trophy and was a consensus All-America, UPI and The Sporting News College Player of the Year. He broke Notre Dame school career records for receiving yards (2,493), kickoff return yards (1,613) and all-purpose yards (5,024). Brown was inducted into the 2010 College Football Hall of Fame and 2013 Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

