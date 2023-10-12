 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Best Bets - USC at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_cfb_nduscpreview_231011.jpg
Leftovers & Links: USC’s defensive woes may be the perfect salve for Notre Dame’s third-down struggles
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: What to know and best bets for Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC

nbc_dps_diamondbacksdodgersrecap_231012.jpg
MLB playoff format is not to blame for early exits
nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_231012.jpg
Votto is done talking about Astros scandal
nbc_dps_bijanrobinsoninterview_231012.jpg
Robinson: I’m ‘starting to get comfortable’ in NFL

AK

Annie Klaff