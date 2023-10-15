Michigan vs. Michigan State, Minnesota vs. Iowa highlight College Football on NBC and Peacock Week 8 slate

Three Big Ten teams remain undefeated at about halfway through the college football season. NBC Sports and Peacock showcase an in-state rivalry with the Wolverines and Michigan State, and feature Minnesota vs. Iowa on Saturday, October 21 for Week 8.

The Hawkeyes will host the Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m. on NBC. Michigan will travel to nearby East Lansing to take on the Spartans for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC.

NBC and Peacock’s college football weekend features some of the top matchups in the sport. Here are the storylines for the Week 8 action:

Minnesota @ Iowa – 3:30 p.m. - NBC

Minnesota (3-3) and its impressive running back Darius Taylor will take on Iowa (6-1) on the road. The rookie has made quite the name for himself, being honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times and tallying the most rushing yards in the conference with 532. Taylor averages 133 rushing yards per game.

Facing a Hawkeyes defense that has not yet allowed a rushing touchdown will be a good challenge for Taylor and the Golden Gophers. Iowa’s only loss this season came against a seventh-ranked Penn State team that shut out the Hawkeyes 31-0 in late September. They enter Week 8 after a 15-6 win over Wisconsin. On the other hand, Minnesota is coming off of a bye week, but got crushed by No. 2 Michigan, 52-10, in Week 6. We’ll come back to that Michigan squad shortly.

How to watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

When: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Network: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock

No. 2 Michigan @ Michigan State – 7:30 p.m. - NBC

For the first time ever in 116 total meetings, in-state rivals Michigan (7-0) and Michigan State (2-4) will play a night game at Spartan Stadium.

MSU is coming off of a close 27-24 loss to Rutgers, while Michigan crushed Indiana, 52-7. Considering that Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines have won the Big Ten Championship for the last two years and that their defense is the top ranked in the nation in scoring, this will no doubt be a difficult test for the Spartans. Michigan’s defense holds its opponents to just under seven points per game. The offensive battle will also be tricky, thanks to Wolverines running back Blake Corum and his 10 rushing TDs (the most in the NCAA).

The Spartans hope to reclaim the Paul Bunyan trophy for the first time since a 37-33 Michigan State win in East Lansing two years ago, but it certainly won’t be easy.

How to watch No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans

When: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Network: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock

How can I watch College Football on Peacock ?

Michigan, the Big Ten and more are available all season long on NBC and Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here.

What devices support Peacock?