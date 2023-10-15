 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

University of Southern California v University of Notre Dame
Notre Dame defense finds Caleb Williams’s mortal side, No. 21 Irish rout No. 10 USC
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros and Rangers meet for Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series
VinFast IRONMAN World Championship
2023 Ironman World Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_calebwilliamseveryplay_231014.jpg
Caleb Williams highlights from USC’s loss to ND
nbc_cfb_uscvsndhls_231014.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame dominates USC at home
nbc_cfb_ndfreemanintv_231014.jpg
Freeman: Elite competitors have short memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

University of Southern California v University of Notre Dame
Notre Dame defense finds Caleb Williams’s mortal side, No. 21 Irish rout No. 10 USC
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros and Rangers meet for Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series
VinFast IRONMAN World Championship
2023 Ironman World Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_calebwilliamseveryplay_231014.jpg
Caleb Williams highlights from USC’s loss to ND
nbc_cfb_uscvsndhls_231014.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame dominates USC at home
nbc_cfb_ndfreemanintv_231014.jpg
Freeman: Elite competitors have short memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michigan vs. Michigan State, Minnesota vs. Iowa highlight College Football on NBC and Peacock Week 8 slate

  
Published October 15, 2023 12:23 AM
Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 02: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a first quarter touchdown while playing the East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Three Big Ten teams remain undefeated at about halfway through the college football season. NBC Sports and Peacock showcase an in-state rivalry with the Wolverines and Michigan State, and feature Minnesota vs. Iowa on Saturday, October 21 for Week 8.

The Hawkeyes will host the Golden Gophers at 3:30 p.m. on NBC. Michigan will travel to nearby East Lansing to take on the Spartans for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC.

NBC and Peacock’s college football weekend features some of the top matchups in the sport. Here are the storylines for the Week 8 action:

Minnesota @ Iowa – 3:30 p.m. - NBC

Minnesota (3-3) and its impressive running back Darius Taylor will take on Iowa (6-1) on the road. The rookie has made quite the name for himself, being honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times and tallying the most rushing yards in the conference with 532. Taylor averages 133 rushing yards per game.

Facing a Hawkeyes defense that has not yet allowed a rushing touchdown will be a good challenge for Taylor and the Golden Gophers. Iowa’s only loss this season came against a seventh-ranked Penn State team that shut out the Hawkeyes 31-0 in late September. They enter Week 8 after a 15-6 win over Wisconsin. On the other hand, Minnesota is coming off of a bye week, but got crushed by No. 2 Michigan, 52-10, in Week 6. We’ll come back to that Michigan squad shortly.

How to watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

  • When: Saturday, October 21
  • Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock

No. 2 Michigan @ Michigan State – 7:30 p.m. - NBC

For the first time ever in 116 total meetings, in-state rivals Michigan (7-0) and Michigan State (2-4) will play a night game at Spartan Stadium.

MSU is coming off of a close 27-24 loss to Rutgers, while Michigan crushed Indiana, 52-7. Considering that Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines have won the Big Ten Championship for the last two years and that their defense is the top ranked in the nation in scoring, this will no doubt be a difficult test for the Spartans. Michigan’s defense holds its opponents to just under seven points per game. The offensive battle will also be tricky, thanks to Wolverines running back Blake Corum and his 10 rushing TDs (the most in the NCAA).

The Spartans hope to reclaim the Paul Bunyan trophy for the first time since a 37-33 Michigan State win in East Lansing two years ago, but it certainly won’t be easy.

How to watch No. 2 Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans

  • When: Saturday, October 21
  • Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Network: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock

How can I watch College Football on Peacock?

Michigan, the Big Ten and more are available all season long on NBC and Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here.

What devices support Peacock?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.