No. 16 Oregon vs. UCLA Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 30

Tonight’s Big Ten men’s basketball schedule is highlighted by a marquee matchup between the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (16-4, 5-4) and the UCLA Bruins (15-6, 6-4).

The Ducks lost to the Golden Gophers in Minnesota Saturday, 77-69. Brandon Angel scored 18 points in the loss. UCLA defeated their Southern California rivals Monday winning at USC, 82-76. Eric Dailey Jr. led the Bruins with 16 points against the Trojans.

UCLA is 5-5 in their last 10 games and 10-1 overall at Pauley Pavilion this season. Oregon is 2-1 on the road in January and 4-1 overall away from Eugene.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Ducks vs. Bruins live today

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Time: 10:30PM EST

Site: Pauley Pavilion

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Ducks vs. Bruins

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Ducks (+170), Bruins (-210)

Ducks (+170), Bruins (-210) Spread: Bruins -4.5

Bruins -4.5 Over/Under: 140.5 points

That gives the Ducks an implied team point total of 69.42, and the Bruins 71.77.

Expert picks & predictions for Oregon at UCLA

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Ducks & Bruins game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UCLA on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UCLA on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oregon Ducks at +4.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oregon Ducks at +4.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 140.5.

Ducks vs Bruins: Top betting trends and recent stats

UCLA has won 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with a winning record

Each of the last 3 games between Oregon and UCLA has gone OVER the Total

UCLA has covered in 7 of its 11 home games this season

