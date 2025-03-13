Big East Tournament - Marquette vs. Xavier Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Big East Tournament continues this afternoon at Madison Square Garden with the Marquette Golden Eagles (22-9, 13-7) taking on the Xavier Musketeers (21-10, 13-7).

Xavier needs to win in order to cement their case for a bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Musketeers have won seven in a row and nine out of ten.

Marquette enters the weekend having lost two in a row and three of their last five.

These teams have not played since January 18. Xavier won that game, 59-57, in Milwaukee.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Marquette vs. Xavier

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 2:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Marquette vs. Xavier

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Marquette Golden Eagles (-150), Xavier Musketeers (+125)

Spread: Golden Eagles -2.5

Total: 145.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Marquette vs. Xavier

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Xavier +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 145.5.

Marquette vs. Xavier: Top betting trends and recent stats

Marquette is 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

Marquette is 14-17 on the season against the spread

Marquette has won 7 of the last 10 games against Xavier and covered the spread in 6 of the 10

Xavier is 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games this season

