Illinois vs. Kentucky Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
New Mexico vs. Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 2
Grant Holloway three-peats at World Indoor Championships; U.S. sweeps men’s 400m medals
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
2025 Alpine skiing World Cup Finals TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

oly_atm60h_final_250322.jpg
Holloway wins third world indoor title
oly_atm400_final_250322.jpg
U.S. sweeps 400m medals at World Indoor Champs.
oly_atw400_final_250322.jpg
Anning leans ahead of Holmes for 400m win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
New Mexico vs. Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 2025 - Day 2
Grant Holloway three-peats at World Indoor Championships; U.S. sweeps men’s 400m medals
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
2025 Alpine skiing World Cup Finals TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

oly_atm60h_final_250322.jpg
Holloway wins third world indoor title
oly_atm400_final_250322.jpg
U.S. sweeps 400m medals at World Indoor Champs.
oly_atw400_final_250322.jpg
Anning leans ahead of Holmes for 400m win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Illinois vs. Kentucky Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats for 2025 March Madness

  
Published March 22, 2025 10:27 AM

The Illinois Fighting Illini (22-12) take the court in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats (23-11) in Milwaukee, WI.

The No. 6 seed in the Midwest, Illinois outslugged Xavier, 86-73. Will Riley led the way for the Illini with 22 points and Tomislav Ivisic added 20 points and ten rebounds. As a team, Illinois shot 40% (12-30) from beyond the arc.

The No. 3 seed Wildcats defeated Troy University 76-57 in the first round. Otega Oweh led the attack with 20 points and 8 rebounds. Kentucky ranks sixth nationally averaging 85.0 points per game.

Both teams are highly efficient offensively. Kentucky ranks 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency, while Illinois is close behind at 13th. The Wildcats play at the 22nd-fastest pace nationally, with Illinois slightly faster at 17th.

The winner of this game will advance to the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis against the winner of the UCLA vs. Tennessee game.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Illinois vs. Kentucky

  • Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025
  • Time: 5:15PM EST
  • Site: Fiserv Forum
  • City: Milwaukee, WI
  • Network/Streaming: CBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Illinois vs. Kentucky

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Illinois Fighting Illini (-125), Kentucky Wildcats (-+105)
  • Spread: Fighting Illini -1.5
  • Total: 170.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Illinois vs. Kentucky

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Fighting Illini & Wildcats game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Illinois on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on Illinois -1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 170.5.

Illinois vs. Kentucky: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Illinois has won outright and covered the spread in 5 of their last 6 games
  • Illinois Game Totals have gone 3/3 (O/U) in their last 6 games
  • Kentucky is 6-4 outright and 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games
  • Kentucky Game Totals have gone 5-4-1 (O/U) in their last 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
Illinois Fighting Illini Primary Logo Illinois Fighting Illini
Kentucky.png Kentucky Wildcats
Men's College Basketball