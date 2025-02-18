No. 13 Purdue at No. 14 Michigan State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It’s a busy Tuesday in college basketball highlighted by a clash in East Lansing, MI between two of the Big Ten’s best, the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-7, 11-4) and the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (20-5, 11-3).

Purdue is reeling a bit following losses at Michigan and at home against Wisconsin last week. The Boilermakers were leading the Big Ten prior to those losses. Now, they are left to hope for help as they continue their pursuit of a third straight Big Ten regular season title. They now sit 0.5 games behind the Spartans of Michigan State and 1.5 games behind the Michigan Wolverines with a handful of games remaining in the regular season.

Tom Izzo is now the all-time winningest coach in the history of the Big Ten following Sparty’s 79-65 win Saturday at Illinois. Jaxon Kohler poured in 23 in the win for Michigan State. Tonight’s game starts a stretch run for the Spartans that will see them play five ranked teams in their last six games.

Both these schools are 7-3 in their last ten games. Michigan State in 12-1 at home and Purdue is 5-3 on the road.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Boilermakers at Spartans

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

City: East Lansing, MI

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Boilermakers at Spartans

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Boilermakers (+140), Spartans (-170)

Spread: Spartans -3.5

Total: 148.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Purdue at Michigan State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the vistors getting points in this one: Purdue +3.5 (-110)

“Michigan State is vulnerable right now with a 2-3 record over the last five and Purdue is desperate after losing their last two. Purdue has not lost three straight games since 2020, so this is an uncommon spot for the Boilermakers. Purdue owns edges in three-point shooting and turnover percentages, and defensively, this is an even matchup. However, MSU has struggled against the zone this month and opponents continue to throw different looks their way. If Purdue does the same, they can win this game, so give me the +3.5 down to +2.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Boilermakers vs Spartans Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Boilermakers & Spartans game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Michigan State Spartans on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Purdue Boilermakers at +3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 148.5.

Boilermakers vs Spartans: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan State has won 4 of its last 5 home games against teams with a winning record

The Under is 14-7 in Purdue’s road games and Sparty’s home games combined this season

Michigan State averages the fewest 3-point attempts in the Big Ten averaging just over 19/gm ranking 330 th out of 364 Division 1 schools

out of 364 Division 1 schools Michigan State is averaging just over 23 free throw attempts per game ranking 25 th out of 364 Division 1 schools

out of 364 Division 1 schools Purdue is shooting 38% from beyond the arc led by Fletcher Loyer who is converting on 45.3% of his attempts from deep



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!