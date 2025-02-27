No. 23 Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Fresh off clinching the WCC regular season title, the Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-4, 15-1) visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (16-13, 8-9).

Saint Mary’s smashed LMU, 81-56, back on January 7. Augustas Marciulionis led the Gaels with 23 points in the rout. With 16 points Caleb Stone-Carrawell was the lone player to reach double digits that day.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Saint Mary’s at LMU

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Time: 11:00PM EST

Site: Gersten Pavilion

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: CBSSN

Game odds for Gaels at Lions

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Saint Mary’s Gaels (-1400), LMU Lions (+775)

Spread: Gaels -13.5

Total: 132.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Gaels & Lions game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Saint Mary’s -13.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 132.5.

Gaels at Lions: Top betting trends and recent stats

Saint Mary’s has won 18 of its last 20 on the road

Each of Saint Mary’s’ last 6 road games with Loyola Marymount have gone over the Total

Saint Mary’s has gone 7-2 on the road against the spread this season

