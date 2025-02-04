Purdue vs. Iowa Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

It’s a busy Wednesday in college basketball highlighted by tonight’s tilt in the Big Ten featuring the Purdue Boilermakers (9-2, 17-5) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-6, 13-8). Purdue has won nine of their last ten games. Iowa has won just twice in their last six games. They are 5-5 in their last ten games.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Boilermakers at Hawkeyes

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena City: Iowa City, IA

Iowa City, IA Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Boilermakers at Hawkeyes

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Boilermakers (-284), Hawkeyes (+229)

Boilermakers (-284), Hawkeyes (+229) Spread: Boilermakers -6.5

Boilermakers -6.5 Total: 154.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Purdue at Iowa

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects Iowa to have trouble scoring: Iowa Team Total Under 74.5 (-125)

“Since January started, Purdue boasts a Top 10-ranked defensive efficiency and the third-best defensive turnover percentage. In the current eight game stretch for the Boilermakers, they’ve held opponents to 63.5 PPG and seven of eight stayed under 74 points. For the first time this season, Iowa is without its top scorer and rebounder Owen Freeman after he suffered a season-ending injury. While Iowa could catch Purdue by surprise, I think the Boilermakers slow this game down and focus on shutting down Iowa’s perimeter game. I played Iowa’s Team Total Under 74.5 at -125 odds. I’d go down to 72.5.”

Boilermakers vs Hawkeyes Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Boilermakers & Hawkeyes game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Purdue on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Purdue on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Iowa at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Iowa at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 154.5.

Purdue vs. Iowa: Top betting trends and recent stats

Purdue has won 6 of its last 8 on the road

Purdue’s last 3 games have gone OVER the Total

Purdue has covered the Spread in its last 4 road games



