Robert Morris vs Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Alabama Crimson Tide (25-8), seeded No. 2 in the East Region, will face the No. 15 seed Robert Morris Colonials (26-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Cleveland, OH.

The Crimson Tide boasts a high-octane offense, leading the nation in scoring with an average of 91.1 points per game. They also rank 35th in rebounds per game (11.0) and 19th in assists (16.8). Their defense, however, allows an average of 81.4 points per game, placing them 356th nationally. Mark Sears is scoring an average of 18.7 points per game.

The Colonials have had a standout season,

tying a program record with 26 wins and securing their first Horizon League championship in nearly a decade. They average 76.9 points per game. Alvaro Folgueiras, the Horizon League Player of the Year, leads the team averaging 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

The winner of this game earns the right to take the court in the second round against the winner of Saint Mary’s vs. Vanderbilt.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Robert Morris vs. Alabama

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 12:40PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: truTV

Game odds for Robert Morris vs. Alabama

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Robert Morris Colonials (+1850), Alabama Crimson Tide (-10000)

Spread: Crimson Tide -22.5

Total: 165.5 points



Expert picks & predictions for Robert Morris vs. Alabama

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Colonials & Crimson Tide game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Robert Morris +22.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 165.5.

Robert Morris vs. Alabama: Top betting trends and recent stats

Robert Morris has won 10 of their last 11 games

Robert Morris has covered the spread in 13 of their last 14 games (23-6 ATS for the season)

Alabama is 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games (18-13 for the season)

These teams last met in January of 2014 with Alabama winning 64-56 but not covering the spread of 8 points

