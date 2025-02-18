Seton Hall at No. 16 Marquette Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Fresh off one of the biggest upsets of the college basketball season, the Pirates of Seton Hall (7-18, 2-12) take the show on the road to Milwaukee for a Big East tilt against the No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4).

Seton Hall rallied to end regulation and in overtime to knock off UConn, 69-68, Saturday afternoon. The Huskies led by seven with two minutes left in regulation and by five in overtime, but the Pirates rallied on both occasions to ultimately secure Seton Hall’s second conference win of the season.

Marquette snapped a 3-game losing streak with a 68-58 win at home over DePaul last Tuesday. Following three losses to ranked teams, the Golden Eagles took advantage of the cellar-dwellers in the Big East.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Golden Eagles

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: CBSSN

Game odds for Pirates at Golden Eagles

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Seton Hall Pirates (+1050), Marquette Golden Eagles (-2500)

Spread: Golden Eagles -18.5

Total: 135.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Seton Hall at Marquette

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Hall to stay within the number in the first half: Seton Hall 1H +10.5 (-120)

“Marquette is laying its biggest spread of the first-half all season when they host Seton Hall and you’d have to go back six games to find the last time that the Golden Eagles led at the half by 11 or more points. This is a big number for the first 20 minutes considering Marquette was on a three-game losing streak before beating DePaul by 10 points and leading by two points at the half. I lean Seton Hall in the first half +10.5.”

Pirates vs Golden Eagles Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pirates & Golden Eagles game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Marquette Golden Eagles -18.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 135.5.

Pirates vs Golden Eagles: Top betting trends and recent stats

Marquette has won 17 of its last 20 home games

The Over is 13-7 in Seton Hall’s last 10 on the road and Marquette’s last 10 at home combined

Seton Hall has failed to cover the spread in its last 3 road games against teams with better records

