Vanderbilt vs Saint Mary’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Saint Mary’s Gaels (28-5) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (20-12) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, in Cleveland, OH.

Under coach Randy Bennett, the Gaels secured a bid despite losing in the West Coast Conference title game to Gonzaga. The No. 7 seed in the East is led by senior guard Augustas Marciulionis (14.3ppg). Saint Mary’s is known for its disciplined, defense-oriented play and efficient offense.

The Commodores earned their NCAA Tournament berth and a No. 10 seed in the EAST despite losing their last three games heading into the Tournament. The dimutive Jason Edwards leads Vandy in scoring averaging 17.0 points per game.

Saint Mary’s will look to impose their methodical pace, emphasizing ball control and defensive pressure. Vanderbilt’s success may hinge on exploiting the Gaels’ defense from the outside in - shoot well from the perimeter before attacking the paint. The Commodores’ ability to adapt to Saint Mary’s tempo and execute efficiently will be crucial.

Game details & how to watch Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary’s

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 3:15PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: truTV

Game odds for Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary’s

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Vanderbilt Commodores (+155), Saint Mary’s (-190)

Spread: Gaels -4.5

Total: 135.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary’s

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Commodores & Gaels game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Vanderbilt Commodores +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 146.5.

Vanderbilt vs. Saint Mary’s: Top betting trends and recent stats

Vanderbilt has lost its last 3 games

Vanderbilt is 0-3 against the spread in their last 3 games (18-13 ATS for the season)

Saint Mary’s is 0-4 against the spread in their last 4 and 3-7 in their last 10 games (14-16 ATS for the season)

Vanderbilt is 3-1 against Saint Mary’s in their respective histories (Vandy is 3-1 ATS in those 4 meetings)

These teams last met in 2022

