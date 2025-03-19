VCU vs. BYU Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness First Round

Thursday afternoon in Denver the No. 11 VCU Rams (28-6) take the court against the No. 6 Cougars of BYU (24-9). VCU won the A-10 Tournament while BYU was waxed in the Big 12 Tournament to Houston 74-54.

VCU can score points as well, but their offense is not as potent. The Rams rely on a relentless push to rebound the basketball and limit their opponent to one shot. They average 23.6 defensive rebounds per game.

BYU’s loss to Houston was startling in that the Cougars’ offense scored just 54 points. They had scored no fewer than 77 points in their previous eight games. This is an offense that averages 10.7 made three-pointers per game. Richie Saunders leads the Cougars in scoring averaging 16 points per game.

The winner of this game earns the right to take on the winner of Montana vs. Wisconsin Saturday.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch VCU vs. BYU

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for BYU vs. VCU

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: VCU Rams (+125), BYU Cougars (-155)

Spread: Cougars -2.5

Total: 145.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for VCU vs. BYU

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the VCU Rams +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 145.5.

VCU vs. BYU: Top betting trends and recent stats

VCU is riding a 3-game win streak, but they are just 1-2 against the spread in those 3

VCU is 19-9-2 against the spread for the season

BYU is 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games, but 1-2 ATS in their last 3 games

BYU is 18-12-1 to the OVER for the season

