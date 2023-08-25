 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rotoworld Draft Week 2023
Rotoworld Draft Week 2023 Schedule
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Connor Rogers’ 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron - Round One
KFT forces Tosti to WD from Finals event due to disciplinary matter

Top Clips

nbc_berry_kittle_230825.jpg
Kittle, Hall highlight fantasy busts in 2023
nbc_berry_juedy_230825.jpg
How Jeudy, McLaurin injuries impact fantasy value
nbc_berry_steelerspickett_230825.jpg
Pickett showing ‘positive signs’ in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rotoworld Draft Week 2023
Rotoworld Draft Week 2023 Schedule
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Connor Rogers’ 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
  • Connor Rogers
    ,
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron - Round One
KFT forces Tosti to WD from Finals event due to disciplinary matter

Top Clips

nbc_berry_kittle_230825.jpg
Kittle, Hall highlight fantasy busts in 2023
nbc_berry_juedy_230825.jpg
How Jeudy, McLaurin injuries impact fantasy value
nbc_berry_steelerspickett_230825.jpg
Pickett showing ‘positive signs’ in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Football Week 0 Player Props for Navy vs Notre Dame: Sam Hartman

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published August 25, 2023 01:03 PM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - APRIL 22: Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks on during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sam Hartman makes his Notre Dame debut in Dublin, Ireland, and Vaughn Dalzell is targeting his interceptions prop for Week 0 against Navy.

Sam Hartman O/U 0.5 Interceptions vs. Navy

Sam Hartman will make his Notre Dame debut in Dublin, Ireland as the Fighting Irish take on the Navy Midshipmen in Week 0.

Hartman is my favorite sleeper or longshot to win the Heisman (+1800) this season because of not only his, but Notre Dame’s ceiling. In Week 0, I don’t expect Hartman to show much in against a Navy defense that doesn’t make much noise in the secondary.

In 2022, Navy recorded eight interceptions over 12 games, which was up from seven picks in 2021, and three interceptions in 2020.

The Midshipmen have never been a ball-hawking defense and even with an increase in passing during Midshipmen camp, facing Sam Hartman will be no easy feat or anything Navy can replicate in practice.

Unlike Wake Forest, Notre Dame has an excellent ground game that alleviates the pressure on Hartman to throw for 300-plus yards. Hartman’s passing prop is 236.5 to 239.5, so we should expect 30 or fewer pass attempts from the new star QB, something he only did three times last season (11 TDs to 0 INTs).

Dating back to 2021, when Hartman throws 30 or fewer passes in a game, he has 23 passing touchdowns to 0 interceptions. Wake Forest went 5-1 in those six games with a 2OT loss against Clemson (52-46) last year.

Two of those six contests came against Army, and Hartman recorded 19 and 29 passing attempts for six touchdowns.

Navy does bring back the same secondary from last season, but that unit ranked 120th in pass defense. The Midshipmen return eight total starters on defense, so I confidently believe they will improve, but weather will be a factor here early in the season versus a seasoned quarterback and strong ground game.

Rain is expected throughout the morning and game with a probability of 50-60% during kickoff. Notre Dame could and should lean on the ground game in Week 0, but expect a few flashy passes/plays from Hartman.

The Under 0.5 Interceptions for Sam Hartman is only available on DraftKings as of Friday before the game and it is juiced to -200 after bettors moved the line from -160.

However, there is a 100% profit boost up to $50 that makes this prop +100, so that’s how I am starting my 2023 season.

Pick: Sam Hartman Under 0.5 Interceptions (0.5u)

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11A ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.