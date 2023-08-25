College Football Week 0 Player Props for Navy vs Notre Dame: Sam Hartman

Sam Hartman makes his Notre Dame debut in Dublin, Ireland, and Vaughn Dalzell is targeting his interceptions prop for Week 0 against Navy.

Sam Hartman O/U 0.5 Interceptions vs. Navy

Sam Hartman will make his Notre Dame debut in Dublin, Ireland as the Fighting Irish take on the Navy Midshipmen in Week 0.

Hartman is my favorite sleeper or longshot to win the Heisman (+1800) this season because of not only his, but Notre Dame’s ceiling. In Week 0, I don’t expect Hartman to show much in against a Navy defense that doesn’t make much noise in the secondary.

In 2022, Navy recorded eight interceptions over 12 games, which was up from seven picks in 2021, and three interceptions in 2020.

The Midshipmen have never been a ball-hawking defense and even with an increase in passing during Midshipmen camp, facing Sam Hartman will be no easy feat or anything Navy can replicate in practice.

Unlike Wake Forest, Notre Dame has an excellent ground game that alleviates the pressure on Hartman to throw for 300-plus yards. Hartman’s passing prop is 236.5 to 239.5, so we should expect 30 or fewer pass attempts from the new star QB, something he only did three times last season (11 TDs to 0 INTs).

Dating back to 2021, when Hartman throws 30 or fewer passes in a game, he has 23 passing touchdowns to 0 interceptions. Wake Forest went 5-1 in those six games with a 2OT loss against Clemson (52-46) last year.

Two of those six contests came against Army, and Hartman recorded 19 and 29 passing attempts for six touchdowns.

Navy does bring back the same secondary from last season, but that unit ranked 120th in pass defense. The Midshipmen return eight total starters on defense, so I confidently believe they will improve, but weather will be a factor here early in the season versus a seasoned quarterback and strong ground game.

Rain is expected throughout the morning and game with a probability of 50-60% during kickoff. Notre Dame could and should lean on the ground game in Week 0, but expect a few flashy passes/plays from Hartman.

The Under 0.5 Interceptions for Sam Hartman is only available on DraftKings as of Friday before the game and it is juiced to -200 after bettors moved the line from -160.

However, there is a 100% profit boost up to $50 that makes this prop +100, so that’s how I am starting my 2023 season.

Pick: Sam Hartman Under 0.5 Interceptions (0.5u)

Join in the college football conversation Saturdays at 11A ET. From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.