College Football Week 2 Best Bets including Michigan at Oklahoma

There were a few overcorrections that can be taken advantage of in the early Week 2 College Football betting markets.

Central Michigan at Pitt: Under 14.5 Team Total

This line is mispriced after Central Michigan upset San Jose State 16-14 on the back of 50 rushing attempts for 247 yards and 4.9 YPC. The Chippewas attempted just 13 passes on the day, converting a dismal 2-of-13 on third down but causing three turnovers which ultimately turned the tide of the contest. Good luck pulling off such sorcery this week against HC Pat Narduzzi and their merciless run defense that ranked 3rd in stuff rate, 16th in rush success rate allowed and 6th in yards before contact. I think Pitt obliterates this smoke-and-mirrors CMU team and hold them to Under 14.5 points.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & team props for every matchup this week on the College Football schedule!

Yamir Knight, WR, SMU: Under 54.5 Receiving Yards

Knight entered Week 1 against FCS East Texas A&M as a reserve but was pressed into a larger role when starter Jordan Hudson (no relation to Belichick’s GF) went down with an injury after just one reception. In his expanded role, Knight wilted by catching 3-of-5 receptions for -1 yard as the team’s primary slot receiver. With Hudson listed as “day-to-day” and SMU taking on an improved Baylor defense in an important cross-conference showdown, I’m taking the Under on Knight’s elevated 52.5 Receiving Yards line.

Charlotte enters the game having lost 5 of their last 7 dating back to last season, with each game taking place against a G5 caliber opponent. First year Charlotte HC Tim Albin comes over from Ohio and faces a complete rebuild that returns just 7 starters and allowed 35 PPG in 2024. They just got smashed 34-11 by a retooling Appalachian State team that held Charlotte to 218 total yards and 2.6 yards per carry while Appy gained 32 first downs to Charlotte’s 15. I refuse to believe the Dark Lord Bill Belichick cannot configure a defense that holds this talent-starved Charlotte team below 17.5 points, so I’m backing the Under here and reminiscing about Bill’s former Patriots glory.

Bet on Oklahoma State to struggle against Oregon Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton preview a Saturday afternoon duel between Oregon and Oklahoma State at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, analyzing why the Cowboys might struggle to score points without their starting quarterback.

Hudson Clement, WR, Illinois: Under 36.5 Receiving Yards

Clement transferred in from WVU and has not appeared to have gained the confidence of the Illinois staff, with Clement not earning the Week 1 start and running just 10 routes, which ranked 5th among Illinois pass catchers. He earned just two targets and accrued 5 receiving yards in the process, with Clement earning the dubious honor of being the only Illini player to drop a pass in the contest. With Clement losing ground to Justin Bowick (2 TDs) and Hank Beatty (108 rec yards), Clement finds himself in an uncertain position and faces the well-coached Duke defense run by HC Manny Diaz, so I’m taking his Under 36.5 Receiving Yards, good down to 30.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & team props for every matchup this week on the College Football schedule!

Jordan Marshall, RB, Michigan: Under 36.5 Rushing Yards

Heading into the season Michigan’s offensive staff made sure to emphasize how close Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall were in the hotly contested starting RB battle. They set the expectations for a 50/50 split entering Week 1 vs. New Mexico, but if their respective performances are any indication, the split backfield may not exist much longer. Haynes rushed 16 times for 159 yards and 3 TDs, while Marshall rushed 11 times for a paltry 29 yards (2.6 YPC) and looked plodding compared to the dynamic Haynes. With a pivotal showdown on the road against Oklahoma’s stout defense looming, I’m backing the Under 36.5 Rushing Yards for Marshall.

Enjoy Week 2 of the College Football season.

Follow me and the rest of the NBC Sports Betting Team on Social for additional insights and bets for the sports weekend.

Eric Froton (@CFFroton)

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

Trysta Krick (Trysta_Krick)

Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

