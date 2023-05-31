Memorial Matchups: Short Game to Shine

Muirfield Village readies to host another edition of the Memorial Tournament.

The event has never lacked prestige and that trend continues with nearly all of the top names committed to play in this designated event.

This Nicklaus design is a tough test on a yearly basis and without any rain in the forecast it should play firm and fast this week in Dublin, Ohio. Precision and short game should get rewarded so with that in mind here are a few betting matchups that stand out.

Brendon Todd over Harris English - Round 1 Matchup (+100)

English arrives in great form, posting top 12s in two of his last three starts.

For Todd, he has the upper hand when you look at a larger sample size.

They’ve played 46 crossover rounds this season and Todd has the edge 21-17-8.

Looking at their last 50 rounds played, Todd has gained strokes over the field in 64 percent of them while English sits at 56 percent in that regard. Again, Todd has a slight advantage.

So, I will look past the recent big finishes from English and back Todd over English to kick off this week’s Memorial.

Matt Fitzpatrick over Cameron Young - Tournament Matchup (-110)

Young is explosive off the tee and he can lap the field on any given day.

Fitzpatrick brings a more consistent approach to the table and that is what I prefer in a week-long matchup bet.

These two have played 24 crossover events since the start of last season. Fitzpatrick is crushing Young (13-9-2).

With firm greens expected at Muirfield Village this week, around-the-green play is a crucial skill to have. The Englishman has gained strokes in that department in 55 percent of his round over the last year while Young has lost strokes around-the-green in 59 percent of his rounds played.

I will bank on consistency and side with Fitzpatrick and just hope to avoid any monster rounds from Young.