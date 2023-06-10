 Skip navigation
Arcangelo crosses finish line first at Belmont Stakes, Jena Antonucci first female trainer to win the race

  
Published June 10, 2023 03:34 PM
NEW YORK — Arcangelo took the lead at the top of the stretch and won the Belmont Stakes, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win the race in its 155 years.

After the horse crossed the finish line, Antonucci doubled over and rested her arm and her head on the back of a chair. She kissed the horse on the nose when it returned to the area in front of the winner’s circle.

Arcangelo finished the 1 1/2 mile race in 2:29.23 and as 1 1/2 lengths in front of favored Fotre, with Tapit Trice third.