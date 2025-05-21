Angels at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 21

It’s Wednesday, May 21, and the Angels (22-25) take on the Athletics (22-27). Jack Kochanowicz is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against JP Sears for Oakland.

The Angels have won the first two games of the series 4-3 and 7-5. The Athletics are now on a seven-game losing streak and are last in the AL West.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Athletics

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Network/Streaming: NBCSA, FanDuel Sports Network West

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Angels at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Angels (+135), Athletics (-160)

Spread: Athletics -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Athletics

Pitching matchup for May 21, 2025: Jack Kochanowicz vs. JP Sears

Angels: Jack Kochanowicz , (3-5, 4.71 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles Dodgers, 5/16): 6.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Athletics: JP Sears , (4-3, 3.31 ERA)

Last outing (San Francisco Giants, 5/16): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Athletics

The Athletics have won their last three home matchups against the Angels with JP Sears as starting pitcher

This season the Athletics pitcher JP Sears has an ERA of 3.31 and a WHIP of 1.03 when opening

With JP Sears as the starter the Athletics have covered in 3 straight home games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Angels and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oakland Athletics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: