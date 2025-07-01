Angels at Braves prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 1

Its Tuesday, July 1 and the Angels (41-42) are in Atlanta to open a series against the Braves (38-45).

Tyler Anderson is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Didier Fuentes for Atlanta.

The Braves step out of divisional play after last week’s series against the Mets and the Phillies. With three wins and three losses in those six games, Atlanta is now 7.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the national League. Five teams sit between the Braves and a postseason berth.

The Angels are one of the surprises in baseball this season. Mike Trout and co. sit just one game under .500 and 2.5 games out of the playoff picture after 83 games. They took a pair from the A’s over the weekend and two of three in a series against the Mariners earlier in the week.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Braves

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, FDSNSO

Odds for the Angels at the Braves

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Angels (+138), Braves (-164)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Braves

Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Tyler Anderson vs. Didier Fuentes

Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-5, 4.41 ERA)

Last outing: 6/24 vs. Boston 4.2IP, 1ER, 2H, 2BB, 5Ks Braves: Didier Fuentes (0-2, 10.80 ERA)

Last outing: 6/25 at Mets - 3.1IP, 6ER, 8H, 0BB, 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Braves

The Braves have won 4 of their last 5 games against the Angels

4 of the Braves’ last 5 home games stayed under the Total

The Angels have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games against the Braves

Didier Fuentes has failed to reach the sixth inning in either of his starts this season

has failed to reach the sixth inning in either of his starts this season Austin Riley was a combine 6-26 (.231) against the Mets and Phillies last week

was a combine 6-26 (.231) against the Mets and Phillies last week Mike Trout is 4-13 with 1 HR and 5BBs over his last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Angels and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

