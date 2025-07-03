Angels at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 3

It’s Thursday, July 3 and the Angels (42-43) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (39-46). José Soriano is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Bryce Elder for Atlanta.

The Braves evened up the series 1-1 after a 8-3 victory on Wednesday thanks to a seven-run sixth inning on two homers via Sean Murphy (3 RBI HR) and Matt Olson (grand slam). However, Atlanta is 2-5 in the past seven games, while Los Angeles is 5-3 over the last eight.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Braves

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, FDSNSO

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Angels at the Braves

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Angels (+119), Braves (-141)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Braves

Pitching matchup for July 3, 2025: José Soriano vs. Bryce Elder

Angels: José Soriano, (5-5, 3.99 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 8 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Braves: Bryce Elder, (2-5, 5.82 ERA)

Last outing: 2.0 Innings Pitched, 9 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Angels and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Braves

The Angels have lost 22 of 43 games this season following a defeat

The Under is 47-33-5 in Braves’ games this season

Atlanta is 1-6 in the last seven games that Elder has pitched and 5-8 overall

Los Angeles is 3-1 in Soriano’s last four starts and 7-10 overall this year

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: