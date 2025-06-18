Angels at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 18

It’s Wednesday, June 18 and the Angels (35-37) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (42-30). Jack Kochanowicz is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Ryan Yarbrough for New York.

The Angels have taken the first two games of this four-game series, 1-0 and 4-0, as the New York offense has gone cold recently. The Yankees are on a season-long five-game losing streak and have scored four total runs in that span with three-straight donuts.

Aaron Judge only has one hit in the past four games, but luckily Giancarlo Stanton made his season debut in this series and has four hits in eight at-bats (three singles, one double) for the Yankees.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Yankees

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNW, AmazonPV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Angels at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Angels (+182), Yankees (-223)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Yankees

Pitching matchup for June 18, 2025: Jack Kochanowicz vs. Ryan Yarbrough

Angels: Jack Kochanowicz, (3-8, 5.53 ERA)

Last outing: 4.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough, (3-1, 3.96 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Angels and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Yankees

The Yankees have won 12 of their last 20 home games against teams with losing records

The Yankees’ last 5 versus the Angels have stayed under the Total

The Yankees have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 games

The Yankees are 8-7 on the ML when Ryan Yarbrough pitches this season

pitches this season The Angels are 6-8 on the ML when Jack Kochanowicz pitches this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: